One hospitalized following house fire in west Charlotte, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE — One person has been hospitalized following a house fire in west Charlotte early Monday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Berryhill Road near Freedom Drive.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it took 30 firefighters less than 5 minutes to get the fire under control.

However, one person was transported to Atrium Main with burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

VIDEO: 1 person, dog killed in Rowan Co. mobile home fire

1 person, dog killed in Rowan Co. mobile home fire

©2023 Cox Media Group