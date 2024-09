KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the 1100 block of Edgewood Avenue.

Firefighters said flames were seen through the home, including the attic.

However, no injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross will assist those displaced by the fire.

