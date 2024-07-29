Smoldering charcoal ash starts house fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A house fire in north Charlotte was caused by smoldering charcoal ash, Charlotte Fire said.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on Avon Farm Lane of Prosperity Church Road.

At the scene, a Channel 9 crew could see first responders looking at a car parked in the garage of a two-story home.

Charlotte Fire said 30 firefighters were able to control the flames in just over 15 minutes.

No one was injured but three people were displaced from the home, Charlotte Fire said.

The fire, believed to be caused by smoldering charcoal ash that wasn’t disposed of correctly, caused about $20,000 of damage, investigators said.

