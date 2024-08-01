Firefighter hospitalized following house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A firefighter has been hospitalized following a house fire in Mooresville Thursday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., several fire units responded to a single-family home on Indian Springs Drive.

Firefighters then worked to put out the fire, as well as search the home for any occupants.

According to the fire department, one firefighter was treated at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

