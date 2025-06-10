How to beat the heat and save on home cooling costs

CHARLOTTE — With the official start of summer lingering just around the corner, one expert shares the best things you can do to lower your home cooling costs.

Jennifer Amann, with the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, said rising temperatures means rising prices.

To cut down on your utility bill, Amann said raising the temperature on your thermostat by just two degrees when you’re not home can make a big difference.

“People can be really shocked when they get those first bills, particularly if their rates have changed in their region,” she said. “You can set it up a few degrees and save 5-10% on your cooling.”

She also recommends hanging shades to keep rooms cooler and ensuring your HVAC system is no more than 20 years old.

Don’t use your dryer, dishwasher or oven in the middle of the day. Amann said all of those appliances generate heat and can make your house even hotter.

VIDEO: Households get relief from Mecklenburg County’s energy assistance program

Households get relief from Mecklenburg County’s energy assistance program

©2025 Cox Media Group