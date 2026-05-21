Charlotte-area communities to honor fallen service members for Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE — For many, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, but the federal holiday is about more than just barbecues and pool days. Here’s where you can honor the lives of fallen soldiers around the Charlotte area:

Huntersville Memorial Day Ceremony

The town of Huntersville will honor those lost at the 25th annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday. The event will be held at 11 a.m. in Veterans Park.

Indian Trail Memorial Day Ceremony

The Town of Indian Trail will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at VFW Post 2423.

Kings Mountain Memorial Day Ceremony

At 10 a.m. Monday, Kings Mountain will hold a tribute to those who have lost their lives in the Armed Forces at Patriots Park. There will be an observance and wreath-laying ceremony.

Kannapolis Memorial Day Event

The city of Kannapolis is celebrating with a procession down Main Street, starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday. There will also be a keynote speaker and special music performances. The main event will be held at Veterans Park.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Sharon Memorial Park

The McEwen Funeral Service is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. in Charlotte, featuring guest artists, speakers and refreshments.

Waxhaw Memorial Day Ceremony

The town of Waxhaw is holding a ceremony for Memorial Day Monday, starting at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Waxhaw Military Wall of Honor.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Gethsemane Cemetery

Honor the lives lost in the U.S. military at a Memorial Day ceremony at Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens Monday. It starts at 10 a.m. There will guest speakers, a caisson procession and live music. Lunch will also be served following the ceremony.

Memorial Day in Cornelius

There will be a Memorial Day presentation with the American Legion Post 86 at Cornelius Town Hall Monday morning.

Fort Mill Memorial Day Ceremony

The town of Fort Mill will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony, starting at 10 a.m. at Unity Cemetery. The special event will include quest speakers, a wreath-laying ceremony, live performances and more.

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