How big employers Ally and Bank of America are managing return-to-office strategies

CHARLOTTE — What does a post-pandemic office culture look like? For Ally Financial Inc., the answer remains focused on flexible, hybrid work options.

“Ally continues to see a highly engaged workforce,” said Kathie Patterson, chief human resources officer. “We also continue to see positive sentiment around connection and a strong sense of belonging among teammates.”

Just a year ago, the bank reiterated to employees in an announcement that in-office and hybrid roles were expected to work from the office a minimum of three days a week. That’s after Ally expected a more consistent return to office in January 2022, but many employees remained at home.

Since then, Ally has been challenged with creating a balance between what employees want and what’s best for the success of the company. Now, the bank seems to have adopted a steady routine and hybrid-work plan that works for its business and still meets employee needs.

Last October, Charlotte-based Bank of America sent a memo to employees that formalized its return-to-office policy. It stated roles that require in-office work, including employees at financial centers, will continue to be fully based in the office. Existing tools and programs, however, will provide flexibility.

