How Charlotte Knights are investing in Truist Field upgrades for 2025

CHARLOTTE — Scoreboard watching at a Charlotte Knights game will be better than ever next season, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The Knights are spending millions to improve the main score and ribbon boards all around Truist Field.

It’s the first time the team has upgraded its video system since the ballpark opened in 2014, the observer reports.

In all, ten screens will get an upgrade, at the cost of $4.4 million.

The work is expected to be done by opening day next March.

