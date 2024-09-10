How Francine will impact the Carolinas, and when

CHARLOTTE — Tropical Storm Francine churned in the Gulf of Mexico with increasing strength and was expected to reach hurricane status on Tuesday before making landfall in Louisiana.

A hurricane warning was in effect along the Louisiana coast from the border with Texas eastward to Grand Isle, about 50 miles south of New Orleans, and a tropical storm warning extended eastward from there to the mouth of the Pearl River, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In the Carolinas, skies will stay mild and calm through Tuesday and Wednesday but become more unsettled by Thursday night, according to Severe Weather Center 9.

The region will start to see a few light showers ahead of Francine and then that rain will become more widespread on Friday. The exact timing and rainfall amounts are still subject to change, but as of right now, impacts from Francine look minor.

West of Interstate 77 will see the most rain, with early amounts pushing over 2 inches. On average, totals look less than 1 inch.

Highs will trend below average in the upper 70s and 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: Hurricane Ernesto impacts Carolina coast)

Hurricane Ernesto impacts Carolina coast

©2024 Cox Media Group