How to get paid from another Kia non-crash fire settlement

CHARLOTTE — More Kia drivers may be able to get money soon. There’s another class action settlement involving non-crash fires.

The settlement includes many 2010 to 2020 Kias. If you have one of the Kias in the list below, you can file a claim by April 5 to get up to $150.

See the full list below to see if your vehicle qualifies:

2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 model year Kia Optima Hybrid (HEV) vehicles with a Theta II 2.4-liter MPI engine;

2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 model year Kia Optima Hybrid (HEV/PHEV) vehicles with a Nu 2.0-liter GDI engine;

2011, 2012, and 2013 model year Kia Sorento vehicles with a Theta II 2.4-liter MPI engine;

2011, 2012, and 2013 model year Kia Sportage vehicles with a Theta II 2.4-liter MPI engine;

2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 model year Kia Forte vehicles with a Theta II 2.4-liter MPI engine;

2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 model year Kia Forte Koup vehicles with a Theta II 2.4-liter MPI engine;

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 model year Kia Forte vehicles with a Nu 2.0-liter GDI engine;

2014, 2015, and 2016 model year Kia Forte Koup vehicles with a Nu 2.0-liter GDI engine;

2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 model year Kia Soul vehicles with a Gamma 1.6-liter GDI engine; and

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 model year Kia Soul vehicles with a Nu 2.0-liter GDI engine.

The real benefits are bigger than the payout. You could be entitled to a 15-year or 150,000-mile extended warranty which covers any inspections, repairs, replacement parts, or damage ‘specifically’ due to the defect that could lead to fire.

You’d also get a loaner vehicle during the repairs or $80 per day for a rental.

Don’t confuse this settlement with the $1.3 billion one also involving Hyundais and Kias catching fire without being in crashes. The deadline to file a claim in that case was 2021. That settlement involved different engines. This newer settlement covers Gamma GDI, Nu GDI, and Theta II MPI engines.

