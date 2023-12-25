How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Charlotte, surrounding areas

CHARLOTTE — When the lights come off the house and the inflatable Santa in the yard loses air, you might wonder what to do with your Christmas tree.

Some local governments will pick up your Christmas tree for free as part of yard waste collections. We’ve put together a list of some options for those living in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

This is not a comprehensive list of all municipalities in our coverage area. If you have information to add, email us at news@wsoctv.com.

Charlotte

Charlotte residents can place natural trees at the curb for yard waste collection starting Jan. 1.

Artificial trees and wreaths must be scheduled for bulky item collection. Call 311, visit curbit.charlottenc.gov, or use the CLT+ app to schedule pickup.

Make sure to take all decorations off the tree before putting it out! This includes lights, tinsel, tree stands, and anything that wasn’t on the tree when you bought it.

Concord

Live Christmas trees are considered yard waste and will be collected on the same day as normal trash.

Remove all lights and decorations, leaving just the tree.

Place the tree at the curb by 6 a.m. on your scheduled collection day.

Monroe

On your regular collection day, set trees 2-3 feet away from the carts for yard waste pickup.

Call 704-282-4565 with questions.

Catawba County

Christmas trees and other natural decorations will be accepted curbside and at the five Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Catawba County from Dec. 26 until Jan. 19, 2024.

No ornaments, bases, or other decorations should be left on the tree.

Some municipalities in Catawba County are handling tree pickup separately within their boundaries, so residents of municipalities should check with the government office in their city or town to be sure of the schedule and procedure they should follow.

Christmas trees are always accepted at the Blackburn Landfill, which will be closed Monday, December 25, and will close early at 4pm on Tuesday, December 26, and Wednesday, December 27. The Landfill will resume the regular schedule on Thursday, December 28.

Visit Catawba County’s Solid Waste website for more information.

York County

Live Christmas trees can be disposed at York County Collection & Recycling Centers. Once stands, ornaments and lights are removed, you can place the tree in the roll cart marked for light recycling from Dec. 26 until Jan. 31, 2024. Artificial trees can also be disposed of if they are in the box.

These recycling centers are only for residential use, not for businesses.

