Lake Norman makes a splash at $12M

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A mansion on the shores of Lake Norman has splashed onto the market with a price tag of $12 million.

That Cornelius home listed on April 27 is one of the most expensive on the market in that town, about 20 miles north of Charlotte, as well as on Lake Norman. It’s located along Belle Isle Drive, 2.5 miles away from The Peninsula Club.

The home spans more than 7,200 square feet. Features include smart-home automation, a glass wine cellar as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and retractable doors that blend outdoor-indoor living space and provide lake views, according to the listing. It has five bedrooms, with five full and three half bathrooms.

Listing broker Lori Ivester Jackson of local firm Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate described the home’s floor plan as “one of the best I’ve seen in all my years selling real estate.” It was designed to be both grand and cozy, she added.







