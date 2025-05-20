How imposter syndrome impacts high achievers

CHARLOTTE — Imposter syndrome impacts high achievers and one Charlotte woman is helping others fight it

Mental health professional Tatiana Leon, of the Charlotte area, shared her personal experience with imposter syndrome, a condition affecting high-achievers who quietly question their own success.

She aims to raise awareness during Mental Health Awareness Month and help others who may be struggling too.

“I was like, I think I went in the wrong field. I think I shouldn’t be doing this,” said Leon.

Her self-doubt has been unwarranted. She’s a seasoned mental health professional, who is well-qualified and cares about her field.

“I want to do a good job, and I want to get the message across,” she said. “So, I started doubting myself and my ability to be able to do that.”

Leon, a Cuban American, was raised in Miami. She is bilingual and holds a master’s degree. However, she struggles with imposter syndrome.

It started when she moved to the Charlotte area.

“Feelings of not being Latina enough, just because, if anyone knows Miami, you know their Spanish is like a little Spanglish, little slang,” Leon said. “So kind of coming to a new culture or a new place and getting culture shocked, like, ‘Oh, you know there’s way more professional Spanish out there, and maybe my Spanish isn’t correct.’”

Her doubts went beyond nerves. She found herself pulling back from her work.

“I’m literally doubting my whole career,” she said. “My whole academic journey, as if I don’t have any merit in what I bring to the table.”

Ericka Ellis-Stewart with Mental Health America of Central Carolinas said imposter syndrome can affect anyone.

“You do tend to see this more affecting women,” she said. “You do tend to see it affecting underrepresented communities or disadvantaged individuals. And I think that goes back to a part of this, because it impacts the sense of belonging.”

Imposter syndrome impacts many qualified high achievers.

“It is a set of intense feelings where an individual feels like a fraud,” she said. “They feel like they are an imposter in their own life. I’m here by luck, not by my skill. I don’t deserve this, and people are going to find out that I’m a fraud.”

Ellis-Stewart said opening up about how you’re feeling to family, friends, colleagues, or a therapist can help.

Leon sought help and now helps others.

She created and launched a workshop on imposter syndrome over a year ago to raise awareness and share tools to help.

Leon focuses on facts, her credentials and not emotions when the imposter feelings return.

Leon wants people to know this is a real issue and encourages kindness.

“You never know what someone is struggling with,” she said.

Imposter syndrome is not a mental health diagnosis, but it can accompany anxiety or depression.

Leon said there are therapists that specialize in the issue.

She said it’s considered an experience or phenomenon and impacts everyone differently.

