How to protect transactions on online selling platforms

CHARLOTTE — Online reselling platforms, like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and OfferUp, make it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for, but when it’s time to meet in person to seal the deal, Consumer Reports says a few simple steps can help keep your transaction safe.

If you’re the seller, give any cash you receive a very good look. Advances in technology are making counterfeiting easier than ever, in part due to sophisticated scanning and printing devices, according to the Secret Service.

According to the Federal Reserve, at any given moment, about 15 million counterfeit dollars are in circulation.

If you must use cash, confirm its authenticity by tilting the note, Officer Brent Forgey said.

“In the corner, it has the amount right here — the 10,20,50, and 100," he said. “When you turn at 45 degrees, it turns green.”

Forgey recommends avoiding cash payments if possible and opt for apps, such as Apple Cash or CashApp, which offer some fraud protection.

To protect yourself as the buyer, first send a small test payment of a few cents or a dollar, and scan the seller’s in-app QR code to make sure you’re paying the right person.

When you meet up to pick up your purchase, let someone know where you are going to be and when.

Choose a well-lit, very public location — never at someone’s home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police partnered several years ago with QuikTrip stores, designating a number of stores as “safe exchange locations.”

Whether you’re the buyer or the seller, never share personal information, like your address, credit card number, or even your email.

Keep all communication on the site’s messaging platform.

If you move it to text or email, you might lose some protections.

VIDEO: Yes, you still need to watch out for jury duty scams

Yes, you still need to watch out for jury duty scams

©2025 Cox Media Group