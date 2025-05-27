How to protect your data on public Wi-Fi

CHARLOTTE — Internet security experts warn of the potential dangers of using free public Wi-Fi. While these networks are convenient, especially when traveling abroad, experts say free Wi-Fi could actually cost you.

Many hackers and scammers profit off of stealing personal data. One method of hijacking private information online is what experts call the “man in the middle” or “evil twin” Wi-Fi scam.

“Which is a Wi Fi network that looks like the real legitimate one, but it’s actually run by somebody who could be very nearby trying deliberately to intercept your data, Eric Plam, internet security expert and president at mobile internet company, SIMO, said. ”They could intercept passwords, logins, they could even hack into your computer."

Plam gave the following advice to keep your data safe:

Be wary if it’s too easy. Cafes, airport lounges and hotels usually ask for a password or a room number before you can connect.

Check to make sure you’re browsing on a secure site by making sure the beginning of the web address says “https.” There may also be a symbol of a padlock.

Avoid logging into bank accounts or conducting sensitive transactions.

When in doubt, use your own hotspot.

