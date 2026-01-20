How Salisbury replaced a bus route with microtransit

SALISBURY, N.C. — The city of Salisbury is making public transportation more accessible with an on-demand rideshare service that costs the same as regular public transportation.

The city told Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz that Salisbury Connect is fast and flexible, and it works like your favorite rideshare app but at public transit costs.

“This is a dynamic service, on-demand service, which connects our residents and people to economic opportunities,” said Salisbury Transit Director Rodney Harrison.

Salisbury Connect will replace one of the city’s traditional bus routes - picking you up right at your door and connecting people in Salisbury, Spencer and East Spencer to work, school, and the hospital.

We talked to James Blackwell at the bus stop today. He learned he can use Salisbury Connect to get to his appointments at the VA medical center.

“I’m a veteran, and I catch it every now and then and go to the hospital,” Blackwell said.

Instead of waiting at a bus stop, you can book your ride online, by phone, or on the app. That means less time waiting and more time riding.

“If I had to catch the bus I’m catching, that would be bus two, then get into the transfer, the bus three. So I think it’s a real good option,” Blackwell said.

The city says this transit option helps support growth and economic opportunity. Business owners agree.

“It just can’t be nothing but good anytime they help people get around and open up their options, because we still have areas like East Spencer is famously known as a food desert,” said Brian Hunt, the owner of Made Man Barber and Shave. “So if people can make it to grocery stores, make it to businesses, I think that’s just going to help be good for everyone.”

The program is in a pilot phase right now. Rides can be booked on the app for free or as low as $1 for a limited time. You can get the app or learn more at this link.

