How to save money in the kitchen and laundry room

CHARLOTTE — We’re all looking to save money, especially with inflation and now the holidays coming up.

Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke says you can make quite a dent in your expenses by doing some easy things in your kitchen and laundry room.

Here are Jason’s 9 ways to save money in the kitchen and laundry room right away.

1. When you wash dishes, run full loads. It saves water, detergent, and energy.

2. You don’t have to rinse your dishes first (unless your dishwasher is very weak).

3. When you wash clothes, you may be using more detergent than you need. Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke says a little usually goes a long way. Consumer Reports says you usually only need about 1.5 ounces per load.

4. Wash on cold as much as possible. Energy Star says just switching from hot to warm can cut energy use in half.

5. Speaking of temperature, lower the temperature on your water heater. The U.S. EPA says going from 140 degrees to 120 degrees can save you as much as $400 per year. But check your handbook to make sure it’s still warm enough to prevent bacteria.

6. Use your toaster oven to bake small things. It pre-heats faster and uses less energy.

7. When you use a pot or pan, make sure you use a burner that’s the same size. It’s also more energy-efficient.

8. Use fewer paper towels. According to the U.S. Census and other data, the average person uses eight or more rolls each month. The group, Statista, cites both sources. Even at $2 per roll, you’re talking around $200 per year. Try using dishrags more often instead.

9. You may want to rethink things like fabric softeners and dryer sheets. You may not need them, and they add up.

