How to save money on utilities with an energy audit

CHARLOTTE — The cost of electricity and gas for the average home is between $200 and $300 a month. Add in the cost of internet, cable, water, and streaming services, and that price increases to nearly $70,000 a year for utilities.

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard has tips on what you can do to find out if money is “leaking out” of your house and how to keep it in.

Conducting an energy audit before you replace your windows or your heating and air conditioning system could save you thousands, according to Howard.

Energy Consulting Services is a company that conducts performance energy audits.

“Which is diagnostic testing that’s designed to determine exactly where your home’s losing energy,” Shane Matteson, owner of Energy Consulting Services, explained. The biggest value is giving you information, not just when to spend money, but when not to spend money.”

As houses settle into the earth, window frames bow, and energy escapes. Unfortunately, replacing windows is costly and isn’t always the most effective solution.

