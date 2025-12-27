Human remains found in Richmond County; investigation underway

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Richmond County are investigating after human remains were discovered in the Ellerbe area.

According to Sheriff Mark Gulledge, deputies were called to an undisclosed location in the northern part of the county on Friday to conduct a welfare check.

During the investigation, deputies and investigators located human remains on the property.

Officials say the investigation is still in its early stages. The exact location has not been released, and authorities are not identifying a potential victim at this time.

The sheriff’s office says additional details will be shared once the remains are positively identified.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

VIDEO: Police work to match human remains found in Anson County to missing Pennsylvania woman

Police work to match human remains found in Anson County to missing Pennsylvania woman

©2025 Cox Media Group