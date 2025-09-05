‘Humbling’: Survivor’s mission to help hundreds diagnosed with prostate cancer

CHARLOTTE — As the elevator opens on the third floor to the Urology Specialist of the Carolinas, you’ll see prostate cancer survivor Bob Lane.

Channel 9 introduced him by his nickname, Elevator Bob, two years ago.

He’s here to be a resource for men who’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer as well.

“I let them know they are not alone,” he said.

Over the past two years, he’s sat in the same seat twice a week for five hours a day.

“I have had some patients come in on days they don’t have an appointment because they know I am going to be here and want to talk about something,” Lane told Channel 9’s Damany Lewis.

He estimates he’s done 45 weeks a year, helping six men a week -- that’s 540 men he’s given hope since he started.

“I have never quantified it before,” he said. “It’s humbling. I tend to get emotional sometimes because it’s the people in there that is doing the heavy lifting.”

He’s talking about the doctors and nurses at the clinic, but the work he’s doing is important too.

Lane says he doesn’t intend to stop anytime soon because he’s proof that cancer can be beaten.

“It makes me feel whole,” he said.

