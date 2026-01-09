‘Humility and service’: Artist brightens animal shelter with mural dedicated to staff, volunteers

CHARLOTTE — It takes hundreds of volunteers and staff members to keep the Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control Shelter going, but one volunteer is using art to show appreciation for those giving their time to save animals.

With each brush stroke, volunteer and artist Shelly Magno hopes to create something that brings a smile to the staff and volunteers who stream in and out of the shelter every day.

“I wanted it to recognize that dedication and that commitment that these people put in, day in and day out, because if you’ve been a volunteer long enough, you know that not every day is a good day,” Magno told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

She hopes to finish the mural by the summer, painting in between her other volunteer work here and her job as an art educator at Charlotte Latin School.

Magno said she started volunteering at the shelter about three years ago, walking and spending time with the dogs — a natural fit for the animal lover.

She says service was something she learned to value at an early age. Her father was a minister.

“We always grew up with this idea of humility and service to others, and that just stayed with me,” Magno said.

Now, she’s instilling that spirit of service in her students. Together, they’re making dog beds from blankets donated to the shelter.

“Many of the dogs that come in have been a stray for a long time. They’re emaciated, or they might have shaved bellies from having surgery here, and they have basically a cot to sleep on,” she said. “Having those blankets just makes an enormous difference, not only does it provide comfort, but also a feeling of safety.”

So far, they’ve made more than 60. Their goal is 150 total.

Magno’s work is making the world a little brighter for the dogs at the shelter. She says she hopes to see the day when there are enough homes and care for the animals who need it.

“Most of the animals that come in that don’t make it out are young, healthy puppies, and you know, I look forward to a time when that’s not happening,” she said.

