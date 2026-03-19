Hundreds of jobs coming to new PSA Airlines HQ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein announced on Thursday that 400 jobs are coming to Mecklenburg County thanks to the new PSA Airlines’ new headquarters.

The investment is expected to bring nearly $250 million, Stein said during the grand opening in Charlotte.

PSA’s relocation will help North Carolina remain a business leader, the governor said.

“North Carolina is not only first in flight, we are the future of flight,” Stein said.

The headquarters, located on Water Ridge Parkway, will also support hundreds more jobs across the state through a supply chain and local businesses.

VIDEO: PSA workers protest for higher wages at Charlotte Douglas

PSA workers protest for higher wages at Charlotte Douglas

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