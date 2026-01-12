PSA Airlines opens new headquarters in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group, officially opened its new headquarters in Charlotte, completing its relocation from Dayton, Ohio without any state or local incentives, officials announced on Monday.

The new headquarters will have more than 450 team members, including 150 who relocated from Dayton, more than 50 that were already in Charlotte and approximately 250 new hires, more than 80% of which have been filled. This strategic move makes PSA the only part 121-passenger airline based in North Carolina.

“We are looking forward to starting our journey in Charlotte in earnest. Our relocators, many of whom were so excited to be here that they moved early, love it here. The talent we’re infusing from the local market is top-notch, and there’s an abundance of it,” said Dion Flannery, president and CEO of PSA Airlines.

PSA Airlines operates more than 730 daily departures, including about 130 from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airline supports American’s American Eagle regional network and serves four American hubs: Charlotte (CLT), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Philadelphia (PHL), and Washington, D.C. (DCA).

The headquarters is located at 2709 Water Ridge Parkway, situated in the Water Ridge Office Park, approximately two miles from American Airlines’ Charlotte Flight Training Center. A grand opening event for the headquarters is planned for March 2026.

Despite the relocation, PSA Airlines will maintain a significant presence in Dayton where hundreds of team members including pilots, flight attendants and maintenance professionals will continue operations from the company’s crew base and maintenance hangar at Dayton International Airport.

