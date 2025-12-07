Hundreds of motorcyclists to ride for Toys for Tots in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of motorcyclists will take to the streets of Charlotte on Sunday for the 55th Annual Toys for Tots Ride.

The event is organized by the Concerned Bikers Association Charlotte Chapter to collect toys for children in need.

Bike staging kicks off at 11 a.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Bikers will be escorted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to Independence Harley-Davidson.

Participants are encouraged to bring at least one new, unwrapped toy for donation, which will be collected by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, organizers said.

After the ride, participants can enjoy live music from King Nothing: A Tribute to Metallica, along with food trucks, cold drinks, vendors, and biker games at Independence Harley-Davidson. The event promises community, camaraderie, and holiday cheer.

Last year, an estimated 1,600 riders participated, donating toys for children who might not otherwise receive gifts.

WATCH: Former NC Governor Roy Cooper makes visit to local owned business

Former NC Governor Roy Cooper makes visit to local owned business

©2025 Cox Media Group