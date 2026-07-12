Attention, aviation fans: CLT is giving away an old runway sign

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is in expansion mode with a new runway on the way, and the airport is giving away a piece of history to one lucky aviation fan.

The airport retired Runway 18C-36C last week with the new expansion for the fourth runway, and the strip is now designated as Runway 1R-19L. The new runway, which is slated to open in 2027, will become Runway 1C-19C.

With the retirement of 18C-36C, the airport is holding a giveaway for one of the old runway signs.

Former 18C runway sign at CLT

Be forewarned that these signs aren’t small, one video shows a worker holding the sign and it’s about as big as his body.

You can enter to win the runway sign at this link.

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