Hundreds support Tunnel to Towers Foundation at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of people climbed the stairs at Bank of America Stadium Sunday morning to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The organization started after 9/11 and is dedicated to supporting Gold Star families, injured veterans, and families of fallen officers.

Most notably in the Charlotte area, Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgages of the four officers killed in the line of duty in east Charlotte in April of 2024 while serving a warrant.

Two of the wives of those fallen officers spoke to the crowd on Sunday including Ashley Eyer, wife of fallen CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, and Kelly Weeks, wife of fallen U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks. She was named a hometown hero by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“It’s an amazing honor to be recognized for what we are trying to do to keep Tommy’s memory alive and honor the fallen officers,” Weeks said.

“Tunnel to Towers has made sure I have not felt forgotten and given us multiple opportunities to interact with families like us,” said Eyer. “While no one wants to pay the price of admission to get into this club, there is something incredibly beautiful about being surrounded by people who just get it.”

As of Thursday, Tunnel to Towers told Channel 9 more than $100,000 has already been raised ahead of race day, and over 600 participants and dozens of teams were registered.

©2026 Cox Media Group