Hundreds walk out of Catawba high school to denounce immigration enforcement

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of students walked out of a high school in Catawba County to protest recent immigration enforcement in the Hickory area.

Border Patrol agents arrested several people in Catawba and Caldwell counties last week.

Students at St. Stephens High School walked out of the school shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday over concerns about the number of arrests in the Foothills.

The school district said nearly one-third of the 1,400 students who attend St Stephens High School are Hispanic.

“Just like trying to find jobs or better lives are getting told that they are criminals, and families are being ripped apart,” said student Jiselle Maldonado.

The school system said it was aware of the walkout and that it happened during a non-instructional period. Extra deputies were on hand to ensure safety.

