Huntersville celebrates first Pride

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville hosted its first-ever LGBTQIA+ Pride event on Saturday afternoon with Pride in the Park.

Participants gathered at Veterans Park at 1 p.m. and continued until 6 p.m.

The event included live music, vendors, food, and community resources.

Beer Money Entertainment and Rhythm and Exposure put together the celebration with the hope of creating a supportive space.

“Born and raised in Huntersville, and growing up, it felt like I didn’t have a community,” attendee Vanessa Delagarza said. “It’s awesome to see the support today. Many people that come out, sometimes it’s lonesome, but today it feels like a good day.”

