Huntersville group holds triatholon with the goal of helping other women prioritize health

HUNTERSVILE, N.C. — Dozens of women gathered on Sunday to participate in a triathlon in Huntersville.

Mothers, grandmothers, and sisters came together, saying, ‘Yes, I can!’ as they joined the Tri It for Life Huntersville triathlon.

To compete, these triathletes trained for weeks to swim, bike, and run along the course.

“The main goal is to prioritize their health through multi-sport training, so it’s a 12-week training program,” Michelle Boyd with Tri for Life Huntersville said. “We teach ladies to put themselves first. To practice self-care and self-care is not selfish.”

Tri for Life was started by Charlotte OB-GYN Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones with the goal of helping other working women create a greater work-life balance.

(WATCH BELOW: Five Points 5K hosted for 2nd year; skaters allowed to join race)

Five Points 5K hosted for 2nd year; skaters allowed to join race

©2023 Cox Media Group