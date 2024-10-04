Huntersville Novant facility helps patients stay heart healthy

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The CDC says 800,000 Americans have a heart attack each year. That’s one person every 40 seconds.

The agency says it’s still the leading cause of death for men and women, and that’s why prevention is critical.

Novant Health’s Cardiac Rehab Center in Huntersville is doing what it can to help prevent heart attacks. There, nurses like Caroline Schenk monitor patients during their workouts.

“Exercise is one of the main ways to help prevent worsening or repeat events of heart disease,” Schenk said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Gina Esposito spoke to a heart attack survivor who said she’s found a safe way of staying heart healthy.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman shot after hitting officer with her car in Huntersville, police say)

Woman shot after hitting officer with her car in Huntersville, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group