Huntersville Police investigating jewelry store robbery

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville police officers are investigating a robbery at a jewelry store at the Birkdale Village shopping center.

The robbery occurred around noon on Tuesday at the Finks Jewelers.

No injuries have been reported, and officers are unsure how many suspects are involved.

Police haven’t revealed whether cash or jewelry was stolen.

Channel 9 is working to find out if the suspects were armed. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw police presence.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Police respond to armed robbery at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia)

Police respond to armed robbery at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia

©2023 Cox Media Group