Huntersville restaurant resolves $132K in tax liens

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hunter House isn’t going anywhere. The Huntersville restaurant and event venue has reconciled roughly $132,000 in outstanding tax liens.

Hunter House provided documentation it has resolved its issues with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. In May, the agency had filed three certificates of tax liability seeking tax, penalties and interest.

“We are delighted that all of that has been reconciled,” owner Ellen Loncz says.

A chain of events triggered the action, including a name change, tax overpayments — and delayed amendment process — and withholding fees and penalties assessed during Covid, she says.

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