City Council votes to delay stadium lease update

CHARLOTTE — A deal between the city and Tepper Sports & Entertainment for a sliver of land at Bank of America Stadium hit an unexpected roadblock on Monday night at Charlotte City Council’s business meeting.

Late last year, the city and Tepper Sports agreed to terms on an updated lease for the 34-acre stadium property. Tepper Sports owns the stadium and its anchor tenants, the NFL Carolina Panthers and Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC.

The new terms would add a 0.24-acre piece of property to the Tepper lease for a privately funded music and events center to be built next to the stadium’s north gate.

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