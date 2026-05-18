Huntersville splash pad opening delayed due to water restrictions

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Parks and Recreation announced that a local splash pad’s opening will be delayed due to county-wide water restrictions.

The Lily Splash Pad was supposed to open on Saturday. On Tuesday, officials announced that the opening would be postponed due to water restrictions.

Mecklenburg County began enforcing water restrictions on Friday.

Huntersville Parks and Recreation officials apologized for the inconvenience, but didn’t share when the splash pad may open.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that all outdoor pools and spraygrounds will open Memorial Day weekend.

Officials told Channel 9 that the spraygrounds use recycled water, therefore adhering to water restrictions. Pools are filled up before the summer season and will be topped off with recycled water.

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