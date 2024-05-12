Huntersville town manager proposes property tax increase to fund projects

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Queen City isn’t the only place looking to raise taxes this year.

Residents in Huntersville could see a big rise in their bills too.

The town manager is proposing a 5.15 cent property tax increase.

For a home worth $460,000, that would be an extra $19.75 a month.

The town manager says the property tax increase is necessary for the new town hall project, the voter-approved transportation and park bonds, the hiring of full-time firefighters, and adding 10 new sworn police officers.

