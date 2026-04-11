Hurricane Helene debris could impact NC fire risk for decades

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Forest Service says debris from Hurricane Helene could impact the fire risk for the next 10 to 20 years.

Officials say several fires over the last couple of weeks have burned in areas with a lot of damage leftover from Helene.

The forest service says the damage helps fuel the flames. Fires that may usually only spread 10 to 20 acres are now spreading 50 to 100 acres.

A statewide burn ban is still in effect in North Carolina, and has been since March 28 due to dry conditions.

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