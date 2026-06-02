Hurricanes face Vegas Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final opening game

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday night.

The first two games will be played at home at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. This marks the Hurricanes’ first appearance in the finals since their championship win in 2006, and Channel 9’s Dave Faherty says fans are excited. Tickets for the opening game sold out within hours on Saturday.

The game will air on Channel 9, starting at 8 p.m.

The Hurricanes secured their spot in the final after a strong playoff run, having lost only one game so far. But Carolina has been close over the last several years, reaching the finals three times since 2019.

Nearly 20,000 people are expected to attend the game at the Lenovo Center. In anticipation of the event, several watch parties are planned across the state for fans.

Supporters began tailgating hours before the game, all looking to see the Hurricanes win.

The puck will drop Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Tune in to Channel 9 to watch live, followed by WSOC Tonight for post-game reactions from fans.

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