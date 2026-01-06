Husband of postal worker sentenced for mail theft scheme

CHARLOTTE — The husband of a postal worker was sentenced to almost six years in prison for stealing checks from the mail and selling them.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dominique Dunlap is the husband of Charlotte postal worker Kiara Padgett.

The couple was accused of using her job to steal checks and sell them to people in Charlotte and Maryland.

Dunlap will be required to pay back more than $1.5 million. Padgett pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

