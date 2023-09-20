Huzzah! Carolina Renaissance Festival celebrates 30th year

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Renaissance Festival is celebrating its milestone 30th year of medieval merriment with new entertainment.

The event, which weaves together imagination, fantasy, and history within a 25-acre outdoor village, returns on Saturdays and Sundays, from Sept. 30 – Nov. 19.

Within the village, visitors are transported to a European-style country fair filled with interactive theater, colorful characters, games and rides, arts and crafts, food and drinks, and knights on horseback jousting three times daily in the Queen’s tournament arena.

In addition to returning popular festival attractions, including friendly fairies, dragons and mermaids, three new acts will be performing on select dates.

- Ned Alleyn’s Comedy Witch Trials — See famed tragedian Ned Alleyn flip the script on the classic witch trial by putting silly men on trial with the audience acting as judge and jury. Four weekends only: Sept. 30 – Oct. 22.

- Tiny Girl Big Show — You won’t believe your eyes as bubbly, hilarious, pocket-sized Stahr Power flips, contorts, and shoots archery with her feet. Two weekends only: Oct 28 – Nov. 5.

- The Lynx Show — Watch thrilling death-defying feats of magic and sword swallowing. Two weekends only: Nov. 11 – Nov. 19.

The festival is in Huntersville on Highway 73 at Poplar Tent Road (between I-77 and I-85). Click here for directions and tips on traffic.

Event hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Advance tickets are sold online only with date-specific selections available while ticket supplies last at carolina.renfestinfo.com.

Tickets cost $32 for adults and $20 for kids ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and younger are admitted free. Parking is free.

