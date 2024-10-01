I-40 reopens in Buncombe County, remains closed at Tennessee line

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A busy part of a major western North Carolina interstate reopened Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

After a mudslide blocked a majority of Interstate 40 in Buncombe County, Cooper said the highway will be back open Tuesday in both directions.

Despite the current weather, #Helene-related dangers are still very much a factor in Western NC.



⚠️ ~300 road incidents remain - including +50 on main roads.



Please refrain from travel for non-emergency purposes.



📸 - US 70 near Silver Creek

📸 - I-40 near Black Mountain pic.twitter.com/k1VCLMOEek — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 29, 2024

Around noon, Cooper confirmed I-40 East had reopened and I-40 West would reopen later that day. The highway takes drivers in and out of Asheville.

Cooper said 1,100 people are in shelters in North Carolina. He said 57,000 people have applied for FEMA assistance and the agency has already started distributing funds.

While I-40 East and West in/out of Asheville will reopen today, per Governor Cooper, NCDOT says part of I-40 near the Tennessee line MM4 will remain closed for some time. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 1, 2024

While the interstate is open in the Asheville area, Cooper said the part of I-40 that collapsed near the Tennessee line would remain closed for some time. In that area, the westbound lanes collapsed in a washout into the Pigeon River.

📸 I-40 washout near Tennessee state line.



We cannot say this enough: DO NOT TRAVEL IN OR TO WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA.



Travel in this area for non-emergency purposes is hindering needed emergency response.



Details on the restricted travel area ➡️ https://t.co/AGDVnBcZMS. pic.twitter.com/2KLwssiBv1 — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 28, 2024

I-26 also remains closed at the state line, authorities said Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has repeatedly asked drivers to consider all roads in western North Carolina closed to all non-emergency travel.

Cooper plans to visit a supply distribution center in Black Mountain late Tuesday afternoon to thank volunteers and assess storm damage.

