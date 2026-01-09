I-485 lanes closed after collision near Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — The inner lanes of I-485 were closed due to a crash near Brookshire Boulevard in north Charlotte Thursday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 7:45 p.m.

According to MEDIC, three people sustained minor injuries, while one person was treated for serious injuries and has been transported to Atrium CMC.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, and authorities are still gathering information about the events leading up to the collision.

