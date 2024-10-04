I-77 dynamic pricing suspended in the wake of Helene

CHARLOTTE — Drivers on Interstate 77 north of Charlotte will see some relief in prices on the toll lanes that run from Charlotte to Mooresville in Iredell County after the operators of the lanes, I-77 Mobility Partners, announced the suspension of dynamic pricing.

“Earlier this week, I-77 Mobility Partners implemented a temporary ceiling on I-77 Express dynamic toll rates to help mitigate the financial impacts on drivers - especially those assisting with critical relief efforts - as the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene continue to be felt across the region,” according to the company.

Although dynamic pricing, which is typically used to set prices based on the amount of traffic on the roads, is suspended, drivers will still see prices similar to what they have been seeing preceding the storm.

“This early action to temporarily restrain toll rates limited costs for drivers impacted by extraordinary road closures. It also made certain that drivers who regularly choose to use the express lanes encountered prices on all toll gantries similar to what they saw prior to Hurricane Helene,” according to the company’s press release.

As damage to portions of Interstates 40 and 26 in Western North Carolina prompted their closures, the NC Department of Transportation has suggested alternative routes that include I-77. Despite the detours drivers heading west will have to take, a spokesperson for I-77 Mobility Partners said the volume of traffic hasn’t increased significantly.

“Since the arrival of Hurricane Helene, the 26.4-mile I-77 Express corridor between Charlotte and Mooresville has not seen a heavy increase in traffic volume. The average increase between Saturday, September 28 and Thursday, October 3 was only 2%,” according to Rob Boisvert, Director of Corporate Affairs for the company.

Dynamic pricing is suspended, but drivers should not expect to see one flat rate all day, every day.

“Rates will change throughout the day based on predetermined rates that will be lower than pre-storm dynamic pricing. However, by removing the traffic management provided by dynamic pricing, more drivers may choose to use the express lanes, which could result in slower than usual speeds,” according to the press release.

