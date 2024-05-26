I-77 North reopens after deadly crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash shut down I-77 North Sunday morning. It reopened around 7:45 a.m. that morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near Sunset Road.

Paramedics said one person died at the scene and a second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged.

The highway was completely shut down for nearly five hours.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 seriously hurt after being hit by car in south Charlotte, MEDIC says)

1 seriously hurt after being hit by car in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group