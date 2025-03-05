I-85 bridges in Gaston County reopen after crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two bridges over Interstate 85 in Gaston County were closed early Wednesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle, officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

They were reopened at about 10:15 a.m.

The right lane of I-85 was also closed and is expected to reopen before the Wednesday afternoon rush hour.

Traffic in the area was a mess during the closures. There were no injuries, according to MEDIC.

VIDEO: Repairs being made underneath Iredell County bridge

Repairs underway for erosion underneath Iredell County bridge

©2025 Cox Media Group