I-85 bridges in Gaston County reopen after crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two bridges over Interstate 85 in Gaston County were closed early Wednesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle, officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
They were reopened at about 10:15 a.m.
UPDATE: @NCDOT says the bridges are safe and will reopen soon! #GastonCo #Belmont #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/xtLtkHR2jm— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) March 5, 2025
The right lane of I-85 was also closed and is expected to reopen before the Wednesday afternoon rush hour.
Traffic in the area was a mess during the closures. There were no injuries, according to MEDIC.
