I-85 lanes reopen in Belmont after 2 crashes close road

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The northbound lanes on Interstate 85 near Belmont have reopened after two crashes closed the road.

One crash took place around 6:15 a.m. Saturday. A second one occurred just after the first.

Both crashes blocked off the road around mile marker 27, near Beatty Drive, according to the NCDOT.

Backup could be seen from NCDOT traffic cameras until the crashes cleared around 7:20 a.m.

The road is now reopened, and the backup has cleared.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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