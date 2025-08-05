I-85 reopens after tractor trailer crash in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 have reopened after hourslong closure Tuesday morning.

Officials shut down the road due to a crash involving three tractor trailers in Gastonia.

The accident happened just before 11 p.m. Monday near Highway 321, according to Gaston County communications.

Officials say three tractor trailers were involved in the wreck and fuel was leaking from at least one of them.

According to Gastonia Police a semi-truck hydroplaned in the rain and hit the center wall and jackknifed. It was then hit by two more trucks.

The freeway has been closed because of leaking diesel fuel. Police say crews are currently spreading sand to aid in clean up.

The back up extends miles back through Gastonia. Exit 19 is crowded because of overflow.

Gaston County Emergency Medical Services said one person was hurt and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road is expected to reopen by 6 a.m.

