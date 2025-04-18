I-85 South reopens in Gastonia after crash involving tractor-trailer

GASTONIA, N.C. — A crash in Gastonia had Interstate 85 South, near East Ozark Avenue, shut down for hours Friday morning.

First responders with Gaston Emergency Medical Services were at the scene just after 4:30 a.m.

Gaston County Communications said one person was seriously injured in the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation expected the closure to last for hours and just after 7:30 a.m., all lanes of I-85 South reopened.

We’re working to find out more details about what led up to the crash.

