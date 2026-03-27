‘I am alive’: Woman says she had to prove she wasn’t dead

CHARLOTTE — Candy Mitchell was checking her credit score.

“And in popped a thing saying TransUnion has you listed as deceased,” she told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke. “I am alive. I am alive. Thank God, I am alive.”

She was concerned for her finances, her credit, and the list goes on. Plus, she didn’t know if she’d have problems at work. She’s a flight attendant.

“We have to scan over through TSA and everything at different airports and everything is tied into your badge and your Social Security number,” she said.

Stoogenke has covered this issue before.

“If you ignore it, it could be catastrophic,” Mitchell said. “Don’t ignore it. That’s the biggest thing. Do not ignore it.”

Mitchell didn’t ignore it. She jumped on phone with TransUnion. She says they told her to contact Social Security.

She decided to go to the Gastonia office in person — without an appointment — and wait, however long it took. She says hours passed, but that it was worth it. They got to the bottom of it.

“A funeral home had accidentally put my [Social Security] number in with somebody else that had passed away,” she said.

SSA gave her a proof of life letter. Mitchell was relieved, but still had some work ahead of her.

“The Social Security lady told me anybody that is anybody that has my Social,” she said.

So she says she called every financial institution, saying she’s alive.

“Just think if I wouldn’t have checked my credit report,” she said. “Don’t blow it off.”

Stoogenke says:

First, if you see an email or text saying the government thinks you’re dead, it could be a scam. So don’t click any link or trust the phone number they give you. Look up the right one.

Be persistent.

Ask for that proof of life letter.

If you end up at a Social Security office in person, bring multiple forms of ID. You don’t want to have to go twice.

Check your credit report on a regular basis. After all, you’re legally entitled to free ones.

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