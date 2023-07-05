‘I couldn’t leave’: Husband, wife help rescue man in lake cut by propeller

MOUNTAIN ISLAND LAKE, N.C. — A man says he was at the right place at the right time to save two stranded boaters on Mountain Island Lake this past weekend.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned it all started with one person who was trying to save a child.

That initial rescuer had jumped into the lake to help a child who was drifting away in a life vest. But he ended up struggling to stay afloat.

Then, another man driving a boat in the same group ended up jumping in to try to help. He ended up getting cut by the propeller.

The child got out safely, but that’s when Brandon Blasi came by and saw the two men struggling.

Brandon and his wife, Monica, were supposed to be out of town this past weekend. They just happened to be at Mountain Island Lake on the water with their children and friends at the perfect time.

“I was at thr right place at the right time”

I’m talking to the man who jumped into Mountain Island Lake to save two men treading water. One was cut by a propeller. Brandon Blasi and his wife Monica said they are grateful that both men are recovering. The story, now on @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Gbt4nLXnup — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) July 5, 2023

“They were frantically waving for help,” Brandon told Lemon, describing the scene when he saw the men in the water.

Monica said her husband didn’t hesitate.

“He just jumped in and did what he had to do, I’m so proud,” Monica said.

Brandon swam over with a seat cushion to help the two men.

“I could tell the one guy was in and out of consciousness because he was drowning,” Brandon said.

He helped lift them onto a boat, and he said he could tell their family was in a state of shock.

“It was such a traumatic situation, and from that point forward, I knew I couldn’t leave the family until they got to help,” Brandon said.

Monica called 911.

Brandon knew the man who’d been cut by the propeller couldn’t wait. So he started driving their boat to the nearest port.

“Time is just going to save him,” Brandon told Lemon.

The man who was cut ended up needing surgery, but he should be out of the hospital by the end of the week. The other man nearly drowned from treading water too long, but he was released from the hospital within just a few hours on Saturday.

“I’m just glad that they’re going to be OK,” Monica said. “It could have been so much worse.”

Everyone involved in the ordeal has kept up with each other over the past week. They all plan to get together after the one man is released from the hospital.

