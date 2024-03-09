‘I did it again’: Union County man wins $100K, his 2nd big lottery prize

RALEIGH — Monroe resident Alexandro Acevedo won big playing the lottery several years ago and on Wednesday he got lucky again with a $100,000 scratch-off win, the N.C. Education Lottery reported Friday.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Acevedo recalled. “I was like, ‘No way.’ It feels great.”

He bought the lucky $30 Black Titanium ticket from the Food Lion on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Monroe. He previously won a $200,000 scratch-off prize in September 2021 on a Bigger $pin ticket.

“After I won, I told my mother-in-law, ‘Guess what? I did it again,’” Acevedo laughed.

He took home $71,509 after taxes.

After his first big win in 2021, Acevedo took his daughters to Disney World.

He said after this win, he might take another family vacation.

“That last trip was fun,” he said. “Maybe we’ll do it again.”

The Black Titanium game debuted in June with six $4 million top prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Four $4 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

